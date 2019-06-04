Odera drops experienced pair from Elgon Cup squad

By AYUMBA AYODI

Former Kenya Simbas skippers Davis Chenge and Wilson K’Opondo were among the major causalities when head coach Paul Odera named his provisional squad of 44 players for the Elgon Cup and other internationals.

Burly eighthman Joshua Chisanga and backs Willia Ambaka, Tony Onyango, Darwin Mukidza, Felix Ayange and Sammy Oliech, who last featured for Simbas during the Rugby World Cup qualifier in November, have also been sidelined.

Odera has instead included 12 Kenya under-20 players in his new-look Simbas side for the Elgon Cup clash.

Kenya, who have won the diadem three seasons in a row, will host the first leg for the first time in Kisumu at the Mamboleo Showground on June 22 before the return leg on July 13 at the Kyadondo ground, Kampala.

Odera is also preparing the Kenya Under-20 team also known as Chipu for the 2019 World Rugby Junior Trophy planned from July 9-21 at the Estádio Martins Pereira in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

Nondescripts loose-head prop Ian Njenga, unattached hooker Francombe Toby, Homeboyz lock Emmanuel Silugi and Nondescripts open-side flanker Brian Amaitsa are in Odera’s tentative side of 44 players.

Other Chipu players who will be seeking their maiden senior international capping are Coulsons brothers Cameron (flanker) and Dominic (Fly-half), and University of Pretoria-based siblings Mark Mutuku (eighthman) and Jeff Mutuku (winger).

Scrum-half Samuel Asati, outside centre George Maranga and winger Geoffrey Okwach all of KCB and Menengai Oilers winger Beldad Ogeta are other Chipus in Simbas side that has eight players at back three and seven locks in the forward department that has 23 players.

Amaitsa and Cameron are among four open-side flankers that include former Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera, who is the only player to be drafted from Mwamba.

Outside-centre Charles Tendwa of South Coast Pirates is the only player to be named from outside Kenya Cup.

Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee is part of the back-three formation.

Kenya Cup champions KCB make the bulk of the team with 13 players followed by Impala Saracens with seven and Enterprise Cup winners Kabras Sugar with five. Nondies have fours player while Homeboyz, Nakuru and Kenya Harlequin have two players each.

Mwamba, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad and South Coast Pirates have one player each in the team that will be whittled down to a final side of 25 players for the Elgon Cup.

“Your selection to the final squad will be determined by the completion of your documentation, punctuality, conditioning and skill levels," said Odera adding that there will be skills and conditioning sessions on Saturday and June 15 between 8.30am and 12pm.

There will be strength and conditioning sessions between 6am and 8am all Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between June 4 to July 10 except Wednesday June 5 where the team will go through skills and conditioning session between 8.30am-12pm.

Provisional Squad:

Loose-head prop: Oscar Sorano (KCB), Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Ian Njenga (Nondies); Hooker: Grifin Musila (K.C.B), Frank Mutuku (Nondies), Francombe Toby (Unattached); Tight-head Prop: Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Ephraim Odour (Kabras Sugar), Melvin Thairu (Harlequin); Lock: Malcolm Onsando (Harlequin)

Shem Joseph (Impala Saracens), Simon Muniafu (Impala Saracens), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), Francis Muita (KCB), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Emmanuel Silungi (Homeboyz); Blind-side flanker: George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Tyson Okoth (Impala Saracens), Vincent Onyala (KCB); Open-side flanker: Collins Injera (Mwamba), Akuei Monate (Nakuru), Cameron Coulson (Unattached), Brian Amaitsa (Nondies)