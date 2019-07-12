Kenya Simbas descend on Kampala for Elgon Cup return

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Simbas skipper Peter Kilonzo has warned Uganda Cranes to prepare for different display when they face off in the second leg of the Elgon Cup at Kyadondo grounds, Uganda on Friday.

Cranes stunned defending champions Simbas 16-13 during the first leg played in Kisumu three weeks ago where both sides were missing key players.

“We have trained well in the last three weeks, reviewed and corrected mistakes that let us down in the first leg,” said Kilonzo. "I believe we will be a different side this time round.”

The Simbas and Cranes have reinforced their teams ahead of the return leg clash with the champions including three Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) players that missed the first leg.

They include Kenya Sevens pair of Andrew Amonde and Jacob Ojee. Amonde, a former Kenya Sevens skipper, has been deployed at backrow, while Ojee, the current Kenya Sevens skipper, will start at right wing.

Also on board is KCB skipper Curtis Lilako, but the influential tight-head prop will start on the bench. Lilako will come in for Kenya Harlequin’s Melvin Thairu.

However, the team that is under backs coach Albertus Van Buuren since head coach Paul Odera is with Kenya Under-20 team Chipu at the World Junior Trophy in Brazil, will miss four Kabras players, who featured in the first leg.

Kilionzo said the inclusion of the senior players will bring in the much needed experience on the pitch and it will be important in decision making as well.

“Amonde will inject some power into the backrow as he also stays the powerful runners that Uganda had, while Lilako will come off the bench at tight-head. Ojee’s pace and experience is invaluable to the team.”

Kilonzo explained that Thairu is a good ball carrier as well as Fidel Oloo.

Cranes head coach has roped in Kabras Sugar’s influential back Philip Wokorach, who missed the first leg. The 2018/2019 Kenya Cup top try scorer will start at the wing, replacing Adrian Kasito.

Wokorach’s return is part of Seguya’s four changes that have seen Robert Masendi pave way for Ivan Magomu, who starts at flyhalf with Aaron Ofoyrwoth moving to his usual scrumhalf position.

Mike Otto has replaced Byron Oketayot at the forwards while Michael Wokorach replaces Jordan Bongomin at outside centre.

“Otekayot and Ebong are injured, meaning we needed reinforcement while Magomu and the ‘Wokorachs’ had better training than it was the case prior to the first leg,” Seguya told Daily Monitor.

Squads

Simbas

1. Oscar Simiyu (KCB), 2. Francombe Toby (Nondies), 3. Melvin Thairu (Harlequin), 4. Simon Muniafu (Impala), 5. Malcolm Onsando (Harlequin), 6. Andrew Amonde (KCB), 7. Akuei Monate (Nakuru), Elkeans Musonye (Impala), 9. Onsomu Samson (Impala), 10. Charles Kuka (USIU), 11. Billy Odhiambo (Impala), 12. Johnstone Mungau (Kabras Sugar), 13. Peter Kilonzo (KCB), 14. Jacob Ojee (KCB), 15. Anthony Odhiambo (Impala).

Reserves: 16. Musila Grifin (KCB), 17. Ouko Patrick (Homeboyz), 18. Curtis Lilako (KCB), 19. Shem Joseph (Impala), 20.Oloo Fidel (Nondies), 21.Wanjala Michael (KCB), 22. Tendwa Charles (South Coast Pirates), 23. Njoroge Isaac (KCB)

Cranes