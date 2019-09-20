Kenya Simbas plot Victoria Cup revenge

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

When Kenya Simbas clash with Zimbabwe in the Victoria Cup return match on Saturday 4pm at Nakuru Athletics Club, the hosts will be out to avenge the first leg defeat.

Simbas narrowly lost 30-29 in the first leg at Hartsfield Rugby grounds, Bulawayo last month.

Many of the young players in the Kenya Simbas squad will be looking to impress and stake a claim for a first team place in future assignments.

Some of the new blood expected to start for Kenya Simbas are Tony Omondi from Mwamba, Ian Masheti and Ian Njenga who played against Zambia.

Vincent Onyala, fresh from Sevens is another player expected to make a telling contribution on his 15s debut.

TIGHT DEFENCE

With the home fans expected to turn out in large numbers to cheer the national team, it is expected to be an exciting free-flowing rugby match. And being the first Test match in the rugby-mad town, the Simbas have promised Kenyans a thrilling match.

The towering Simbas vice captain Malcom "Mamboleo" Onsando said they were raring to go. “Kenyans should expect a thrilling game as the boys are feeling good, energetic and are ready to run and beat Zimbabwe,” said the Kenya Harlequin lock. “We hope to make many tries and mount a water tight defence against our opponents.”

Onsando said the team had rectified mistakes they committed in Bulawayo last month.

“We had not played for long as a team and that cost us the match in Bulawayo. However, the team has gelled well and is ready for a revenge mission,” said Onsando.

Nakuru rugby fans will have a reason to turn up in large numbers as three home boys Monate Akuei, John Okoth and Samuel Were will be playing their first international Test rugby match at home.

“It is feels good to play an international match at home before the fans who know you better and have seen you rise to the top. I hope to give my best and help Kenya win the match," said Okoth on Thursday at his alma mater Nakuru Day Secondary School where he donated playing jerseys to the school.

“These boys will be among the fans on Saturday and since I started my rugby career here I have decided to give back to the school and motivate other players that they are capable of joining national team,” said Okoth.

TOUGH BATTLE

Sables head coach Brendon Dawson said that he expects a tough battle against Simbas.

“We know every time we play Kenya it's not an easy match. This is our last game before we proceed to new year and we hope to maintain our superiority against Simbas at their own backyard,” said Dawson.

He said more than half of his squad comprises of youthful players with only four experienced players making the trip to Nairobi.