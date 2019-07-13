Kenya Simbas thump Uganda to retain Elgon Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Uganda Cranes will have to wait a bit longer to get hold of the Elgon Cup.

This is after they squandered their 16-13 first leg cushion to lose to the visiting Kenya Simbas 16-5 at Kyadondo Rugby Club grounds on Saturday.

That saw the Simbas retain the Elgon Cup for the fourth consecutive time with a 29-21 aggregate.

Tries from Billy Odhiambo and Jacob Ojee, who went on to curl in two penalties propelled the Simbas to victory as they silenced the partisan crowd.

Ronald Kanyanya gave the Cranes the lead with a try before the Kenyans stamped their authority.

Kabras Rugby’s Philip Wokorach could have put Cranes ahead but missed to convert penalty only for Kanyanya to strike and put the hosts ahead with a try.

Wokorach’s conversion once again sailed wide.

The Simbas went on the prowl with Odhiambo completing their move with a try. Ojee missed the to add the extras but his boot was in place to curl in a penalty for the Simbas to lead 8-5 at the break.

Ojee’s penalty stretched their lead to 11-5 before Michael Wanjala put Ojee through to score. Ojee failed to convert but the Simbas held off the Cranes to win.

In the earlier match the ladies teams form both countries, skipper Philadelphia Olando landed a brace of tries as the Kenya Lionesses crushed Uganda She-Cranes 35-5 to retain Elgon Cup on 79-18 aggregate at Kyadondo Rugby Clun grounds.

Also to score a try each for the Lionesses had won the first leg 44-13 in Kisumu three weeks ago were back row Leah Wambui, winger Stella Wafula and fullback Janet.

Grace Adhiambo slotted over two penalties and two conversions to supplement Lionesses’ emphatic victory.

Adhiambo’s two penalties gave Lionesses the lead 6-0 before Wambui beat She-Cranes defend to land their opening try. Olando went for the first of her two tries as Adhiambo converted to stretch the lead to 18-0 at the break.

Wafula would land before Olando completed her brace after charging down on a loose ball to score. Okello then stretched Kenya’s lead with the fifth try as Uganda showed some flushes of recovery to score a try closing minutes but all was in vain. The victory enabled Kenya Lionesses keep the title they won in 2015.