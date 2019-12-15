Kenya bow out of Cape Town Sevens

By AYUMBA AYODI

Newest sensational Alvin “Buffa” Otieno touched down but all was in vain as Kenya Sevens lost to host South Africa 17-5 in the Main Cup quarter-finals of Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.

Kenya Sevens is now assured of between 10 to 13 points and a top eight finish, a significant improvement from Dubai Sevens where they collected four points for 13th place.

Paul Feeney’s charges now shift their focus to the New Zealand and Australia legs of the World Rugby Sevens World Series in late January and early February.

Kenya completed their preliminary round unbeaten, stunning Samoa and Australia 24-19 and 12-7 before being forced to a 24-24 draw by newcomers Ireland in Pool “D”.