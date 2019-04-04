 Kenya crush Tunisia to storm Barthes Trophy final - Daily Nation
Hosts Kenya crush Tunisia to storm Barthes Trophy final

Thursday April 4 2019

Chipu captain Boniface Ochieng poses with the Barthes Trophy in Nairobi. Hosts Kenya defeated Tunisia by 73-0 to reach the final of 2019 Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ tournament at the KCB Sports Club in Nairobi on April 4, 2019. PHOTO | KENYA RUGBY UNION |

In Summary

  • Chipu will be hoping to be lucky this time round after losing to Namibia in the 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 finals.
  • The Kenyans are aiming to return to the Junior World Rugby Trophy after qualifying only once when they hosted the second-tier competition in 2009.
  • The Barthes Trophy winner will advance to the 2019 Junior World Rugby Trophy slated for July 9 to 21 in Brazil.
By GEOFFREY ANENE
Hosts Kenya on Thursday dismantled Tunisia 73-0 to reach the final of the 2019 Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ tournament at the KCB Sports Club in Nairobi.

Kenya aka “Chipu” scored 11 tries, including four from Beldad Ochieng’ of Menengai Oilers.

Unattached Dominic Coulson slotted home nine conversions.

Geoffrey Okwach and George Maranga contributed a brace of tries, with Michele Brighetti, Barry Young and George Kiryazi crossing the whitewash once each.

Chipu’s emphatic win came after Namibia fought hard to see off Senegal 45-12 in the first semi-final duel at the same venue.

Namibia led 19-7 at the breather.

The Paul Odera-coached Kenya Under-20 were on fire from the word and unsurprisingly led 26-0 at the break.

Ochieng gave Chipu the opening try off a rolling maul, with the conversion sailing wide.

Ogeta widened the gap to 10-0 as Coulson beautifully added two points with his boot.

Coulson then weaved through the Tunisian defence and off-loaded to Maranga who got on the scoreboard.

Coulson successfully converted before Ogeta got his second try. Coulson did not miss with his firing boot.

The Floodgates opened again in the second half a good passing move releasing Okwach to cross over.

Kenya was on a roll as Brighetti soon after brilliantly chipped the ball and retrieved it before running 50 meters to scores under the sticks.

It was smooth sailing all the way for the rampant hosts.

