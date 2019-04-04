By GEOFFREY ANENE

Hosts Kenya on Thursday dismantled Tunisia 73-0 to reach the final of the 2019 Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ tournament at the KCB Sports Club in Nairobi.

Kenya aka “Chipu” scored 11 tries, including four from Beldad Ochieng’ of Menengai Oilers.

Unattached Dominic Coulson slotted home nine conversions.

Geoffrey Okwach and George Maranga contributed a brace of tries, with Michele Brighetti, Barry Young and George Kiryazi crossing the whitewash once each.

Chipu’s emphatic win came after Namibia fought hard to see off Senegal 45-12 in the first semi-final duel at the same venue.

Namibia led 19-7 at the breather.

The Paul Odera-coached Kenya Under-20 were on fire from the word and unsurprisingly led 26-0 at the break.

Ochieng gave Chipu the opening try off a rolling maul, with the conversion sailing wide.

Ogeta widened the gap to 10-0 as Coulson beautifully added two points with his boot.

Coulson then weaved through the Tunisian defence and off-loaded to Maranga who got on the scoreboard.

Coulson successfully converted before Ogeta got his second try. Coulson did not miss with his firing boot.

The Floodgates opened again in the second half a good passing move releasing Okwach to cross over.

Kenya was on a roll as Brighetti soon after brilliantly chipped the ball and retrieved it before running 50 meters to scores under the sticks.