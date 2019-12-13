Kenya 7s down Samoa in Cape Town
Friday December 13 2019
Kenya Sevens launched their South Africa Sevens campaign in style, beating Samoa 24-19 in their Pool D duel at Cape Town Stadium.
Dan Sikuta, Alvin Otieno, Daniel Taabu and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo touched down a try each as Kenya led 17-7 at the break to dismantle Samoa.
Taabu kicked in two conversions for Kenya who finished 13th in the opening leg of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Series in Dubai last weekend.
Samoa finished fourth in Dubai. Kenya will meet Australia and Ireland on Saturday in their last pool outings.
more to follow...