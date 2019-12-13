alexa Kenya 7s down Samoa in Cape Town - Daily Nation
Kenya 7s down Samoa in Cape Town

Friday December 13 2019

Mike Ellery (centre) and Phil Burgess of England (bottom) vie for the ball against Daniel Taabu of Kenya (left) during their HSBC Dubai Sevens Series men's match at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on December 6, 2019. PHOTO | KARIM SAHIB |  AFO

  • Kenya Sevens, who are hoping for improved performance after finishing 13th in Dubai, will then meet Australia at 11.57pm before facing Ireland at 5:47pm on Saturday.
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
Kenya Sevens launched their South Africa Sevens campaign in style, beating Samoa 24-19 in their Pool D duel at Cape Town Stadium.

Dan Sikuta, Alvin Otieno, Daniel Taabu and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo touched down a try each as Kenya led 17-7 at the break to dismantle Samoa.

Taabu kicked in two conversions for Kenya who finished 13th in the opening leg of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Series in Dubai last weekend.

Samoa finished fourth in Dubai. Kenya will meet Australia and Ireland on Saturday in their last pool outings.

more to follow...

