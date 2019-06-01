By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens kept their dream of avoiding relegation alive when they forced London Sevens losing finalists Australia to a 19-19 draw in their Paris Sevens opener on Saturday.

Perhaps a wrong decision by Johnstone Olindi to go for the kick from a penalty after Ben O'Donnell was sin-binned is what might have cost Kenya victory.

Josh Coward gave Australia the lead when he easily sliced through to score and convert, but Kenya won a turnover before Charles Omondi was put through to score. Olindi failed to convert.

Kenya would again win a turnover in Australia’s 22m zone, before Andrew Amonde broke through from the ruck to score as Olindi converted to lead 12-7.

However, some sloppy defending saw Coward chalk an overhead kick that Lachan Anderson chased to pick, before cruising to score and reclaim the lead 14-12 at the break.

Then Michael Wanjala converted Bush Mwale’s try as Kenya reclaimed the lead 19-14 only FOR Matthew Hood to land after what appeared a knockout, but the score was allowed to stay at 19-19.

Then Kenya got a penalty after an infringement at the ruck with O'Donnell being sin-binned. Kenya failed to cash on their numbers with Olindi aiming at the sticks but the ball sailed wide.

Kenya now face South Africa at 4.10pm in their second Pool “B” clash, before taking on Wales in their last duel at 7.36pm at Stade jean-Boiun.