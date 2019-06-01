Kenya fall to South Africa in Paris Sevens

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens faltered in their second match against South Africa, blowing up their first half lead to lose 29-12 at Paris Sevens on Saturday.

Tries from Jacob Ojee and Andrew Amonde failed to spur the Kenyans as they conceded five tries to go down after a 12-10 lead at the break.

Muller du Plessis put South Africa ahead when he latched on to a loose ball to score, before Siviwe Soyizwapi made it 10-0 after being paced through to land.

Then Ojee and Amonde brought Shujaa back to the game with a well-worked tries that Michael Wanjala managed to convert one to power to the lead 12-10 at the drinks.

Du Plessis would cash on the sloppy defending from the Kenyans to seal his brace as Impi Visser and Mfundo Ndhlovu followed up with a try each to cap the win for Blitzbokke.

It was Blitzbokke’s second win in Pool “B” having dismissed former World champions Wales 22-7, while Kenya’s Shujaa had forced a 19-19 draw against London Sevens losing finalists Australia in the opening pool matches.

Kenya, who are battling relegation, now meet Wales at 7.36pm in a match they must win to have chances of reaching their first main Cup quarterfinal this season.

Wales, who are also battling relegation, stunned Australia 24-7 to throw the pool wide open. Australia will be up against South Africa at 7.58pm.

South Africa tops with six points followed by Wales on four, Kenya and Australia have three points each.