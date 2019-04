Buoyant Kenya's Chipu beat champions Namibia 21-18 in the Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ final at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi on Sunday and seal their spot in the World Rugby U-20 Trophy.

Kenya finally turn the tables on Namibia after losing in the past four finals the two rivals have meet in dating back six years.

Brazil will play host to the international competition from 9th to 21st July this year.