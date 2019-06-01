By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens on Saturday dramatically survived relegation from the core World Rugby Sevens Series.

Nelson Oyoo landed a brace of tries as deputy skipper Jeff Oluoch and Bush Mwale scored a try each as Kenya defeated former World champions Wales 26-21 in their last pool match at Paris Sevens on Saturday.

That saw Paul “Pau” Murunga’s charges avoid relegation from the Series besides reaching their first main Cup quarterfinal this season.

It’s South Africa and Scotland who did Kenya a big favour in their battle to avoid relegation.

South Africa withered a late charge to edge out London Sevens losing finalists Australia 19-17 and top Pool “B” unbeaten with nine points. Aussies' defeat enabled Kenya finish second with six points to ease to the Cup quarters followed by Wales on five and Australia four points.

However, Kenya had to nervously wait for the outcome from Pool “D” where Scotland halted Japan’s dream of qualifying for the Cup quarterfinal, beating them 22-21 in their last pool match.

That saw Japan drop to Challenge Trophy alongside Wales and save Kenya the agony of relegation.

That means that Kenya, who are guaranteed at least 10 points for reaching the main Cup quarterfinals will finish ahead of Japan, who can only get eighth points if they are to win Challenge Trophy.

In case Kenya get 10 points they will bring their tally to 37, while Japan will have 33 points with Challenge Trophy victory. Wales have 30 points and the Challenge Trophy win will see them finish on 38 points.

Japan can still avoid relegation if they will go all the way to win Challenge Trophy, while Wales falters to finish last.

Kenya will now meet Mike Friday’s United States in the main Cup quarterfinals at 12.50pm on Saturday, while South Africa are up against Samoa at 1.34pm.