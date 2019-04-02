Kisii, Mombasa battle for sole Championship semis slot

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Former Kenya Cup sides Kisii and Mombasa Rugby Football Clubs will battle for the remaining slot in the semi-final play-offs as the regular Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship league ends on Saturday.

Kisii, who were relegated from Kenya Cup last season, and Mombasa, who have been away from the top flight rugby for two seasons, are placed sixth and seventh with 32 points each.

University of Eldoret and Egerton, who follow in eighth and ninth places with 26 points each, are out of contention for the play-off.

There is also another interesting battle involving the top three teams- Catholic University Monks and former Kenya Cup sides Western Bulls and United States International University-who are vying for two automatic places in the semi-finals.

Monks top with 54 points followed by Bulls 51 points and USIU 49 points.

Catholic Monks and Western Bulls have played 15 matches and remain with one match each on Saturday, while USIU have two matches to go.

Kisumu, who are placed fourth with 41 and fifth-placed Masinde Muliro University (Mmust) with 38 points, have qualified for the play-offs.

They now await for the last team between Kisii and Mombasa to complete the six teams for the knockout play-offs.

Kisii will be away to Mmust in Kakamega, while their closest rivals Mombasa play South Coast Pirates in Diani. Victories won’t be enough for either Kisii or Mombasa. A side that will claim a bonus point victory will sail through and if they all win without a bonus, Kisii gets the advantage.

Kisii, who beat Mmust 23-6 in the first leg have the best chances of claiming the last slot, since they have a huge goal difference of minus three, against Mombasa’s minus 43.

Mombasa claimed a slim 22-20 victory when they met Pirates in the first leg.

“We dipped this season after our sponsors Resolution Insurance left. I believe the boys can do it and we just need to win to get into the play-offs,” said Kisii president Walter Orangi, adding that they are focused on making return to Kenya Cup by virtue of having beaten Western Bulls, Catholic University, Mmust and Kisumu in the regular season.

Catholic Monks are away to Egerton, USIU host Ngong, while Western Bulls will be away in Eldoret. USIU will still remain with a game against South Coast’s Pirates.

Victory for Catholic Monks will see them claim the first automatic place in the semi-final.

Even if Western Bulls are to win on Saturday, they will have to wait for USIU’s last duel with Pirates to know who takes the remaining automatic place in the semi-finals.

Saturday's Fixtures