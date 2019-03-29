Kisumu County to host the 2019 Elgon Cup

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kisumu County has been selected to host this year’s Elgon Cup.

The contest between rugby union teams of Kenya and Uganda will take place in the lakeside town on June 22.

Making the announcement on Friday, KRU Vice Chairman, Thomas Opiyo said the move is “meant to decentralise the international fixtures.”

He challenged other clubs to bid to host upcoming international fixtures.

“Other clubs are also encouraged to tender in their bids to host other internationals going forward since it plays a big role in boosting their infrastructures as well as growing the game,” said Opiyo.

“Already, clubs have shown that they are capable of drawing huge crowds and we have seen this from Kisumu during the Dala Sevens which attracts the largest crowd during the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit.”

Speaking at the launch which took place in Nairobi, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o thanked KRU for selecting the county to host the competition and promised that his administration will support sports.