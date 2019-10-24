Kisumu, Western Bulls aim to stay up

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kisumu Rugby Club and Westerns Bulls will be aiming to stay in the top flight when the 2019/2020 Kenya Cup season gets underway on Saturday.

Kisumu are making a return to the Kenya Cup after five seasons in the cold while Western Bulls had stayed two years out.

Kisumu will be away to 2015/2016 Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar at the Kakamega ASK showground while Western Bulls have a battle at hand against defending champions Kenya Commercial bank (KCB) at the Ruaraka Den.

Kisumu secretary Jaycox Mwavali said they have had a good preseason, having also brought in former Ugandan international Brian Makalama as the head coach. Makalama is Uganda Cranes assist coach and also handles Uganda Under-19 side.

“It’s our wish to stay in the top flight league permanently and we shall battle to make that happen,” said Mwavali, adding that they have had great and impactful sessions with Makalama for two months.

“The players' discipline is quite high and the crash programme the new coach introduced has worked well,” said Mwavali adding that even though they have not recruited, the side that will be captained by Reinhardt Ashioya, will be out to surprise the big wigs including Kabras Sugar.

Kabras Sugar edged out Kisumu 42-28 in a preseason duel a fortnight ago.

Unlike Kisumu, Western Bulls have signed three players for the season - halfback Dennis Karakacha and winger Leslie Sabatia from Webuye Ruby Club and lock Elvis Olukusi from Hanbow School, Kakamega.

“We are ready to roll and I believe we have a side that will put a credible show that should see us retain our place in league and perhaps reach the play-offs,” said Western Bulls new captain, backrow Denis Akala.

Akala said that the team’s ball handling and defence have improved and all they need to do against KCB is to stick to their basics and contest the set-pieces well. “KCB have some of the most ruthless pack but we are ready for them,” said Akala.

Western Bulls and Kisumu Rugby Clubs returned to the top fight rugby league when they won their KRU Championship semi-finals, beating United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) 22-16 and Catholic Monks 14-11 respectively in May this year.

Kisumu went on to lift the Championship, demolishing Western Bulls 23-5 on May 18 at the Kakamega Showground, in a final that curtain-raised the Kenya Cup final between KCB and Kabras.

KCB went on to retain the title, beating Kabras 23-15 in an explosive final attended by close to 8,000 fans.

FIXTURES (Saturday)

Kenya Cup

KCB v Western Bulls (4pm) KCB Ruaraka

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru (4pm) Nakuru ASK

Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequin (2pm) Jamhuri ASK

Kabras Sugar v Kisumu (3pm) Kakamega ASK

Nondescripts v Impala (4pm) Jamhuri ASK

BlakBlad v Mwamba (4pm) Kenyatta University

Eric Shirley Shield

KCB II v Western Bulls II (2pm) KCB Ruaraka

Menengai Oilers II v Nakuru II (2pm) Nakuru ASK

Homeboyz II v Kenya Harlequin II (10am) Jamhuri ASK

Kabras Sugar RFC II vs Kisumu II (1pm) Kakamega ASK

Nondescripts II vs Impala II (12pm) Jamhuri ASK