Kisumu rout Bulls in KRU Championship final

Kisumu Rugby Club unleashed an explosive rolling maul, touching down four tries to demolish Western Bulls 23-5 and lift the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship title at Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

Forwards Denver Audo, Moses Amonde and Jaycox Mwavali touched down each from rolling mauls as winger Ronny Okoth added another to hand Kisumu the title. Flyhalf Stephen Obadiah slotted over a penalty for Kisumu - who led 13-0 at the break.

Back Allan Kasiti scored Western Bulls' consolation try in the last score of the match.

However, both Kisumu and Western Bulls have qualified for next season's Kenya Cup by virtue of having reached the Championship final.

Kisumu coach Howard Okwemba, who came up against his former side Western Bulls, praised his charges for a good battle that has brought them back in Kenya Cup after a five-year hiatus before finishing it off with the Championship victory.

IN THE TRANSFER MARKET

Okwemba also thanked their sponsors, Silverstone, for supporting the Lakeside lads.

"Our plan worked well with the forwards winning the match for us. We planned to score early and we just had our first try within five minutes," said Okwemba. "It was a tough duel but our forwards executed the last ball well in our opponent's 22m."

However, Okwemba said that they will have to recruit more players to match up with the big boys in Kenya Cup.

"We need reinforcement at front row and lock. We shall require a good hooker besides working on our agility and finishing since it won't be an easy ride in the Kenya Cup," said Okwemba.

Western Bulls coach Bramwell Shikanda rued a slow start and errors that saw them concede many penalties.

"Inexperience cost us but we live to fight another day," said Shikanda, who is also targeting quality recruits as they gear up for the top flight.

Okoth finished off some good open play with a try that went unconverted before Obadiah curled over a penalty to lead 8-0.

Then Kisumu would stage an explosive rolling maul at 22m zone before Audo touched down for a 13-0 half time lead.

Amonde and Mwavali also scored from rolling mauls to lead 23-0.