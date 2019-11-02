Kisumu stun Nondies for maiden Kenya Cup win

By AYUMBA AYODI

Newcomers Kisumu stunned visiting Nondescripts while leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chalked crucial victories as Kenya Cup rugby league entered match Day Two on Saturday.

Kisumu, who are making a return to Kenya Cup after five seasons, recovered from a previous 89-0 drubbing by Kabras Sugar to shock visiting Nondescripts 19-17 at the Mamboleo Showground.

Kabras Sugar upheld their league’s lead when they weathered a first half battle to silence Mwamba Rugby Club 43-6 at Railway Cub while KCB withstood a second session rally from hosts Kenya Harlequin to triumph 32-20 at the RFUEA ground.

Menengai Oilers and Impala Saracens also upheld their clean sheets, beating Western Bulls and Blak Blad at the Bullring, Kakamega and Kenyatta University ground respectively.

Homeboyz also remained unbeaten after they squeezed a slim 15-10 victory over host Nakuru at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

At Railway Club, Fijians centre Tomaci Sinaite and substitute fullback Avisai Nakurugua touched down a brace of tries each in the second half as Kabras Sugar, who led 7-6 at the break claimed yet another bonus point victory.

It's eighthman Lawrence Buyachi, who gave the 2016 Kenya Cup champions the lead with a try from a rolling maul as South African fly-half Ntabeni Dukisa converted. Fullback Brian Kivasia curled over two penalties for Mwamba, who put in a spirited battle but to no avail as tries proved difficult to come by.

Kabras went on offensive with Brian Juma landing their second try from the maul as another Fijian fullback Jone Kubu put Tomaci through to score. Dukisa converted both tries before chalking a scintillating drop goal for a 24-6 lead.

Avisai would go for his brace of tries after some marveling spadework from arguably man-of-the-match Kubu. Dukisa managed to convert one as Tomaci landed their last try for Kubu to add the extra for the bonus point win.

“Our lineouts and kick-offs were scrappy in the first half but you can’t take it from Mwamba, who played well in the first half to claim some turnovers from us,” said Kabras Sugar coach Henley Du Plessis.

“We speeded up the game at set pieces where they had slowed us and used our physicality to overpower them.”

Mwamba coach Louis Kisia rued the laxity by his forwards especially in scrum as they conceded many penalties. “Poor decision making too cost us as our kickers failed to get us out at the end,” said Kisia.

Shaban Ahmed converted his own try besides converted Davis Chenge and Brian Omondi’s tries to give KCB a 29-3 lead in the first half against Quins.

Jacob Okumba and Pius Shiundu landed for Quins, who also got a penalty try in the second half but all was in vain as Quins slumped to the second defeat of the season.

RESULTS

Mwamba 9 -43 Kabras Sugar

Quins 20-32 KCB

Western Bulls 21 -27 Menengai Oilers

Impala 57 -9 Blak Blad

Nakuru 10 -15 Homeboyz