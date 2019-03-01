Leaders Kabras, KCB hungry for more points

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kabras Sugar are back in Nairobi to face Mean Machine on Saturday looking to recovery after they lost their unbeaten Kenya Cup run to champions Kenya Commercial Bank last weekend.

Despite losing 44-20 to the bankers, Kabras Sugar still uphold their league table lead albeit on same points (49) with KCB but with the better points difference.

KCB, who are placed second in the league, will be at Nakuru’s Agricultural Show of Kenya grounds for a date with unpredictable Menengai Oilers. The grounds will also host "home"' side Nakuru and Strathmore.

There is an explosive looking double header at the KCB Sports Club Ruaraka where Blak Blad host Impala Saracens before Homeboyz take on Nondescripts.

In the other match, third-placed Kenya Harlequin take on hosts Mwamba at Kenyatta University grounds.

At the end of the league phase, the two teams that will have topped the table will book automatic passage to the semi-finals. The next four teams on the table will engage in a play-off on April 27 where the winners will also secure slots in the semi-finals that will be held on May 4.

In the first phase of the league, Kabras Sugar crushed Machine 41-0, KCB humbled Oilers 27-5 while Impala battled to edge out Blak Blad 18-15.

Homeboyz will seek revenge against Nondies who stunned them 20-14 while Strathmore will also want vengeance against Nakuru, who beat them 20-15.

Kabras Sugar head coach Douth African Henley Du Plessis has made changes ahead of the Machine clash, dropping skipper and hooker Max Adaka and flanker Dan Sikuta to the bench in favour of Geoffrey Shitambasi and Charlton Mokua respectively.

Kevin Keegan gets to start at fly-half instead of Logan Basson, who has been drop altogether for the match. Paul Abuto now moves to the wing to replace Keegan while Fabian Olando will start at outside centre with Mario Wilson dropping to the bench.

Second-row Eliphaz Emong has replaced Hillary Odhiambo.

Scrum-half Marvin Karugii is back to bolster Machine’s line up that lost 36-15 to Oilers last weekend as Antony Abonyo drops to the bench. Ian Wando, Adam Mugo and Paul Ekirapa are in the front-row replacing Collins Otieno and Ben Mwangi while eighth man Aaron Otieno comes in for Shadon Munoko.

“We need to work our defense and execution in all our remaining matches. The play-offs will be tricky and we can not afford to slacken the way we did against KCB,” said Du Plessis.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Blak Blad v Impala (KCB Sports Club, 2pm)

Nondies v Homeboyz (KCB Sports Club, 4pm)

Menengai Oilers v KCB (Nakuru ASK, 4pm)

Nakuru v Strathmore (Nakuru Athletic Club, 4pm)

Mean Machine v Kabras Sugar (UoN, 4pm)