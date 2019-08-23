Lilako to captain Kenya Simbas in Victoria Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Cup winning captain Curtis Lilako will lead Kenya against Zambia in their return leg match of Victoria Cup on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds.

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) tight-head prop was handed the armband by coach Paul Odera, who further appointed Impala Saracens eighthman Elkeans Musonye and KCB winger Jacob Ojee as his deputies.

Odera also made several changes to his squad that beat Zambia 43-23 in Kitwe before losing to Zimbabwe 30-29 in Bulawayo on July 27 and August 3 respectively.

Five players will earn their first international cap with four of them getting straight to the starting line-up. Francis Mwita, Brian Amaitsa, Samuel Asati, Eliud Mulakoli and Ian Njenga are the new players in the team.

The duel will mark the return of Victoria Cup in Nairobi after a seven-year hiatus with Nyayo National Stadium hosting the match on July 23, 2011 where Kenya lost to Zimbabwe 26-21.

Odera has recalled Geoffrey Okwach, Emmanuel Silungi and John Okoth, who featured for Simbas during the first Elgon Cup match on June 22 in Kisumu. Kenya lost to Uganda Cranes 16-13 but they would claim revenge 15-5 in Kampala to retain Elgon Cup. The two matches counted for Victoria Cup.

“We are not changing our attack and defence systems since that can cause confusion,” said Odera adding that they are working on refining the players as they progress with the fixtures.

Lilako noted that there is a good blend of youth and experience. “The mood in camp will be displayed on the pitch come the duel. We are urging our fans to show up in numbers to support us,” said Lilako.