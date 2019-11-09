Man-of-the-match Ashiundu silences Quins

By AYUMBA AYODI

Inside centre Derrick Ashiundu converted all his hat-trick of tries to spur Western Bulls to a shocking 21-19 victory over Kenya Harlequin in a tight Kenya Cup rugby league duel at RFUEA on Saturday.

However, it’s the defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), 2016 winners Kabras Sugar and Homeboyz, who upheld their unbeaten league run in Match Day Three.

The weekend also saw Impala Saracens and high-flying Menengai Oilers blow away their unbeaten run.

Left wing Geoffrey Okatch scored a hat-trick of tries while outside centre Peter Kilonzo landed a brace of tries as KCB scored seven tries to dismantle visiting Nakuru 45-13 at the den, Ruaraka.

Kabras Sugar scored four tries to stop visiting Impala Saracens, who only managed a penalty 27-3 at the Kakamega Showground.

Homeboyz silenced touring Menengai Oilers 25-20 though the side from Great Rift still claimed a bonus point for not losing with more than seven points. Oilers had beaten Western Bulls and Nakuru in their previous outings.

Backs Iddi Kakai, Patrice Agunda and David Ambunya put Quins ahead 19-0 at the break with tries where fullback Eric Shikuku managed to convert two.

However, Western Bulls turned around the tide as Ashiundu would single-handedly destroy Quins to give his team their first victory ever against the Ngong Road-based lads.

It was Quins third consecutive defeat, having previously lost to Homeboyz and KCB 26-13 and 32-20 respectively. Quins are placed at the bottom of the Kenya Cup with one point.

“It’s such a great feeling to win in Nairobi and it’s our plan to uphold that form. Our main target is to stay in Kenya Cup this season,” said Western Bulls coach Bramwel Shikanda. Western Bulls had lost to KCB and Menengai Oilers 48-11 and 27-21 in their previous outing.

“The players decided to go off the structures in the second half to make things easy for Western Bulls. We really need to rethink about what we want this season and come back strongly,” said Quins coach Dominique Habimana, who has just made a return to Quins this season.

In Ruaraka, forwards Nick Ongeri and Davis Chenge supplemented Okwatch and Kilonzo’s efforts with a try each as fullback Levy Amunga managed four conversions. Teddy Agutu and Walter Okoth managed a try each for Nakuru but all was in vain.

Fijian second centre Timoci Sinaite rolled out two tries while Paul Abuto, Ntabeni Dukisa and Steve Oluoch crossed the try line to ensure Kabra Sugar got their third consecutive bonus point victory.

