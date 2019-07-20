Masinde Muliro stun Nakuru, enter Cup quarters

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Surprise pack Masinde Muliro University will take on the 2015 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series champions, Nakuru in one of the main Cup quarterfinal matches at the inaugural Kakamega Sevens.

In other Cup quarters, defending champions Homeboyz will meet Nondescripts, four-time series winners Mwamba are up against Impala Saracens, who have also claimed the Series four times.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who have lifted the series crown twice, will slug it out with the 2009 Series titleholders Strathmore Leos for a place in the semi-finals.

Masinde Muliro caused a major upset when they recovered from a 36-10 beating by KCB to stun the 2017 series winners Kabras Sugar 24-5 in Pool “C” second round of matches. Masinde Muliro would then shock a former Kenya Cup side Kisii 29-0 o seal their Cup quarters place.

KCB topped the pool after they matched on to down Kisii 41-0 before hitting Kabras Sugar 29-7 to dim their hopes of reaching the Cup quarters.

Kenya Harlequin also saw their dream of reaching the main Cup quarters go up in smoke when they shockingly lost to Egerton University Wasps 10-0 and Strathmore University Leos 26-14 in Pool “D”.

Nakuru compounded Quins' misery, hitting them 19-7 in their last outing of the day to top Pool “D”.

Homeboyz proved clinical, beating hosts Western Bulls 26-5 and Menengai Oilers 17-7 before Impala Saracens forced them to a 12-all draw in Pool “A”. The Sarries eased through following their previous 17-10 and 26-5 victories against Oilers and Western Bulls respectively.

Mwamba pulled through Pool “B” unbeaten, crushing Kisumu 38-0, Mean Machine 19-0 and Nondies 26-12. Nondies joined them in the Cup quarters from the pool after stopping Machine 7-5 and Kisumu 24-10.

Converted tries from Collins Shikoli, Mark Wandeto and Ian Victor propelled Homeboyz to a deserved win over Western Bulls. Wandetto added the extras even as Lucky Opiyo scored Bulls’ only try.

Homeboyz coach Simon Odongo was elated with the win saying his players are mentally and physically prepared to defend the series. “We are well prepared for the season,” said Odongo.

FIXTURES

Cup quarters: Homeboyz v Nondies, Nakuru v Masinde Muliro, Mwamba v Impala, KCB v Strathmore