Menengai Oilers eye Impala scalp in Kenya Cup

On-form Menengai Oilers will be out to compound Impala Saracens' woes when the two sides clash in the Kenya Cup at the Impala Sports Club ground on Saturday.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru has kept faith in the side that stunned Mwamba 30-14 in Nakuru on Saturday as they seek their first Kenya Cup victory against Impala Saracens.

The Sarries have made seven changes to the side that lost 32-22 to Homeboyz last Saturday.

Victory for Oilers, who are placed fifth on the log with 29 points, will see them leapfrog Impala into fourth place.

"You don't change a well-oiled winning outfit," said Weru, as he prepares his side that is captained by lock Crispin Shitindo ahead of the city tour.

"It's going to be a tough outing for us since Impala will be at home. But we just need to uphold our dynamics in attack and defence."

Hooker Givens Onyango comes in for David Ndome in a tactical change as second-row Davis Makori, who is away on work commitments, has been replaced by the lanky Simon Muniafu.

Injured eighthman Duncan Ekasi, who was the captain during the defeat to Homeboyz, has been replaced by Elkeans Musonye, who also takes the armband. Harritone Munai will now fill up Musonye's position at blind-side flank.

Xavier Kipng'etich and Anthony Nyandigisi have replaced Samson Onsomu and Israel Soi at scrum half and centre respectively.

Alvin Marube and Anthony Odhiambo come in for Qinton Ongo and George Okoa in that order.

"The season is long and we needed to refresh the system. We also have suffered injuries to key players and you know there are always rebalances after holidays," said the Impala Saracens director of rugby, Fred Ollows.

The match is part of the match day 11 fixtures.

Seventh-placed Mwamba, Kenya Cup semi-finalists last season, host Nakuru, who are placed sixth at the Railway Club.

The two sides had forgettable outings last weekend, Mwamba losing 30-14 on the road to Menengai Oilers while Nakuru fell to a 38-0 home defeat to leaders Kabras Sugar.

Eighth-placed Nondies take on Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Nondies posted a big 41-10 win away to Western Bulls to keep their playoffs chances alive while Homeboyz, enjoying a rich vein of form this season, consolidated third place with a 32-22 win over Impala at the same venue last weekend.

At the tail end of the table, Kenyatta University will be the venue for the battle between 11th placed Blak Blad and 10th placed Western Bulls. A bonus point win for Blad will see them move level on points with their opponents.

It could also be a lifeline for the Kenyatta University side who have been in the top tier for close to a decade. A win for Bulls will keep their survival hopes alive.

Leaders Kabras Sugar host Kenya Harlequin at the Bullring, Kakamega. Defending champions KCB, who are second in the standings, are away to bottom of the table Kisumu at Kisumu Polytechnic.

FIXTURES (All matches kick off at 4pm)

Kabras Sugar v Harlequins (Bullring)

Mwamba v Nakuru (Railway)

Impala v Menengai Oilers (Impala)

Nondescripts v Homeboyz (Jamhuri Park)

Blakblad v Western Bulls (KU)