Kenya Sevens blew up a 14-0 lead to lose to United States 26-14 in the main Cup quarterfinal of Paris Sevens, the last leg of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday.

Johnstone Olindi collected the ball at the back of the ruck at 5m zone to land the first try as Michael Wanjala converted for a 7-0 lead.

The unrelenting Kenya would claim a turnover before Jeff Oluoch was put through to leave two defenders for dead with smashing handoffs. Oluoch then offloaded to Nelson Oyoo, who eased through to score as Wanjala added the extras to give Shujaa a 14-0 lead.

Steven Tomasin brought Mike Friday’s USA back into the match with a try to cut the deficit to 14-5 at the break. Things turned awry for Kenya on resumption when USA stepped up, cashing on sloppy defending to score in quick succession through Kevon Williams, Matai Letuta and Madison Hughes.

FIRST CUP QUARTERS

It was the first time Kenya reached the main Cup quarterfinals this season, a feat that saw them avoid relegation to remain one of the core teams in the Series.

Kenya now meet France in the fifth place semi-final at 3:39pm after the Frenchmen lost to Series leaders Fiji 24-5 in the other Cup quarterfinal match.

Fiji and USA will clash in the semi-final at 4.23pm where the winner will get clinch the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series title.