Morans draw South Africa in Safari Sevens

Kenya Shujaa have been pooled in a relatively fair group while Morans have a tough battle at hand when Tusker Safari Sevens goes down this weekend at the RFUEA ground.

Shujaa will take on Blue Bulls from South Africa, Russia Academy and Zambia in Pool C.

Morans will face tournament top seeds South Africa, who have for the first time brought their top side, Uganda and Burundi in Pool A.

Defending champions Samurai international highlight Pool B that has Western Province from South Africa, Russia Sevens side Narvskaya Zastava and United Kingdom's Red Wailers.

Another World Rugby Sevens Series side Spain will face Zimbabwe, French side Seventise and National Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank Rugby.

Safari Sevens director Godwin Karuga said they are ready for the tournament that will start proper on Saturday at 9.30am with Morans and Uganda opening the proceedings.

Entry fee to this year’s Safari Sevens scheduled has been slashed by almost half price in view of luring more fans to the event.

Regular advance tickets will go for Sh600 down from Sh1,200 but ticket purchase at the gate will cost Sh1,000m daily.

Advance VIP tickets will go at Sh1,200 down from Sh2,000 but those buying at the gate will part with Sh1,500 down from Sh2,500 last year.