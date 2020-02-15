Mwamba, Blak Blad nick crucial wins in Kenya Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad were the only movers in the Kenya Cup standings as the race for the play-off slots entered the final stretch.

Mwamba battled to beat Kisumu 50-32 at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu with both sides claiming bonus points.

The victory saw Mwamba move one place to sixth place and in semi-finals playoff position with 34 points. They have Impala at home and Nondescripts away to complete the regular season.

The bonus point failed to rescue Kisumu, who are on their way back to the Championship having only six points and at the bottom of the 12-team table.

Blak Blad pulled away further from relegation zone with a clinical 32-17 victory over hosts Nondescripts at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

The varsity students scaled one place to eighth with 23 points, three places above relegation.

Nondies slumped two places to 10th and a place above relegation with 21 points.

Quite significant was Kenya Harlequin’s 28-16 victory over Western Bull at the Bullring, Kakamega as the visitors stayed away from relegation zone.

Quins scaled one pace to ninth with 22 points.

As things stand, Western Bulls and Kisumu are all headed back to the KRU Championship.

Nakuru, who succumbed 32-18 to titleholders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at Nakuru Athletic Club, dropped one place to seventh and out of the playoff position with 33 points.

Kabras Sugar drubbed hosts Impala Saracens 37-26 in a captivating duel at the Impala Sports Club to uphold their top spot in the league with an improved tally of 65 points.

KCB also stayed second with 64 points as Homeboyz beat Menengai Oilers 37-14 in another edge-sitter to also remain third with 59 points.

Impala and Oilers retained their fourth and fifth places with 42 and 36 points respectively despite their losses.

RESULTS

Nakuru 18-32 KCB 18-31

Menengai Oilers 14-37 Homeboyz

Western Bulls 16-28 Kenya Harlequin

Impala 26-37 Kabras Sugar

Nondescripts.17- 32 BlakBlad