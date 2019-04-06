Mwamba set up commercial wing to raise revenue

By BRIAN OKINDA

In the coming days, you can expect to see Mwamba Rugby Football Club-branded merchandise including caps, hoodies, T-shirts, jumpers and even coverlets and duvets for sale, as the club announced its expansion into retail business on Friday.

A new enterprise, Mwamba Rugby Football Ltd, according to the club president, Alvas Onguru, will be engaged in business as a means of financing the rugby body’s activities. Mwamba Ltd is wholly owned by the club.

"Mwamba Rugby Football Club was the first African rugby club in Kenya, the first to accept people from all racial backgrounds; whether white, brown or black, the first to partake in women’s rugby in 1988, and now, the club is the first to run an own business,” said Onguru.

He revealed this during the unveiling of Mwamba’s new kitting partner, Australia-based sports apparel company, BLK (Beyond Limits Known).

He noted that the club has in the past had to grapple with player exits, as other well sponsored clubs poached their key players.

But this, he said, that would be ending soon.

Initially, the club had partnership deals with Stanbic Bank, Modern Coast Express, Nellions Moving and Relocation, Jersey Store (a sports apparel shop), and OG+A (an advertising agency).

With the signing of the long term deal with BLK, the club envisions working with other investors and corporates.

As a registered company, according to Onguru, the Mwamba Ltd will be creating content for other corporates, advertising their partners’ brands, selling the club’s branded merchandise, partnering with corporates, for instance in hosting the club’s flagship tournament, the George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens.

“Mwamba RFC is a rugby club with a solid history in itself. It is among the biggest clubs in the country, has a colourful history behind it and has steadily risen coming from a long way. This, the more reason we chose to get into the deal with the club,” said BLK CEO, David Ricketts.