Mwamba crowned Kabeberi Sevens champions

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba Rugby Club are the new Kabeberi Sevens rugby tournament champions.

Kenya Sevens star Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo landed a brace of tries as Mwamba beat Menengai Oilers 27-7 to win the second leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series at Kinoru Stadium, Meru on Sunday.

Another Kenya Sevens star Collin Injera, Steve Sikuta and Tony Omondi scored Mwamba’s other try as Injera made one conversion to hand Kulabu the title they last won in 2015.

Austin Sikutwa’s exploits of a try failed to spur Menengai Oilers who trailed 15-0 at the break.