Mwamba crowned Kabeberi Sevens champions

Sunday July 28 2019

Joel Inzugha of Stanbic Mwamba makes a try in their Embu Sevens match against Menengai Oilers at Njukiri ASK grounds, Embu County on July 6, 2019. Mwamba won 14-7. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO |

Joel Inzugha of Stanbic Mwamba makes a try in their Embu Sevens match against Menengai Oilers at Njukiri ASK grounds, Embu County on July 6, 2019. Mwamba won 14-7. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
Mwamba Rugby Club are the new Kabeberi Sevens rugby tournament champions.

Kenya Sevens star Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo landed a brace of tries as Mwamba beat Menengai Oilers 27-7 to win the second leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series at Kinoru Stadium, Meru on Sunday.

Another Kenya Sevens star Collin Injera, Steve Sikuta and Tony Omondi scored Mwamba’s other try as Injera made one conversion to hand Kulabu the title they last won in 2015. 

Austin Sikutwa’s exploits of a try failed to spur Menengai Oilers who trailed 15-0 at the break.

The Series were held in Meru for the first time.

