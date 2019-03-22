Mwamba, Stanbic extend deal as KCB lie in wait

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba got a timely shot in the arm ahead of their Kenya Cup clash against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) after extending their partnership with Stanbic Bank of Kenya.

Stanbic Bank Kenya Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa indicated that they have doubled their sponsorship which will cover two seasons - 2018/2019 and 2019/2020- where they will put in Sh6 million each year.

Last year, Stanbic Bank, who are also the sponsors of the National Sevens Series, sponsored Mwamba to a tune of Sh 3 million and Mudiwa said that they are delighted to increase the package considering the huge expenses the team incurs.

Mudiwa and Alvas Onguru, the Mwamba Rugby Football Club president, sealed the deal at a ceremony held at Stanbic Bank head quarters in Nairobi's Central Business District.

“We tested the waters with a one year sponsorship deal last year and we thought it wise to double it and extend the period to cover two seasons so that Mwamba and rugby benefit immensely,” said Mudiwa.

Onguru said that the sponsorship gives the club the platform to revitalise most of their plans and ambitions.

Onguru said the sponsorship renewal has enabled them strike a replica deal with BLK, an Australia rugby apparel manufacturers, which will see them establish a structure that is envisioned to become a self-sustaining and profit-making commercial wing of the club.

“While the sponsorship covers kits as well, our new kit partnership with BLK is structured in a way that if we buy a certain amount of replicas, then BLK give us the playing and technical kit for free,” said Onguru. “So as long as we keep buying replicas and other merchandise from BLK, then we will keep getting free playing and technical kit.”

Onguru appealed to their fans to buy their replicas.

Mwamba will be eying to turn the tables on KCB when they face-off at the Jamhuri Park showground in one of the six Kenya Cup matches on card across the country.

The bankers edged out Mwamba 33-13 in the first leg on December 1 at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

Mwamba, who are placed fifth with 38 points, are eying the semi-final playoffs, having missed the stage last season while, KCB are assured of the playoffs since they tie at the top of the league with Kabras Sugar on 59 points each.

Mwamba have effected one change to the side that blew away Homeboyz 46-19 last weekend with Tito Oduk restoring Louis Kisia on the blindside flank in place of Yahya Hussein who picked up groin injury on Tuesday in training.

Eugene Sudi, Salaton Muturi and Kevin Kerore will be at front-row with the pair of Stephen Sikuta and George Omolla at lock. Kisia, Collins Injera and Tony Owuor form the back-row.

In the back line, Greg Odhiambo will be at fullback while Alex Aturo and Horace Owiti will join Greg in the back three. Patrick Ruhiu and Billy Odhiambo are at the midfield.

KCB’s Curtis Olago has also unleashed a strong side throwing Davis Chenge and Oliver Mang’eni at second-row while Brian Nyikuli and Andrew Amonde at flank. However, Billy Sabwa and Vincent Onyala come in for Brian Omondi and Ken Moseti at scrum-half and centre respectively.

Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee returns to the bench, replacing Adrian Opondo.

Kenya Cup fixtures:

Mwamba v KCB (Jamhuri Park, 4pm)

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz (RFUEA, 4pm)

Menengai Oilers v Nondescripts (Nakuru ASK, 4pm)

Nakuru v Kabras Sugar (Nakuru AC, 4pm)

Strathmore Leos v Impala Saracens (Madaraka, 4pm)