Mwamba hit Impala to close in on playoff

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba rallied to take swift revenge over visiting Impala Saracens, beating them 15-11 at the Railways Club, Nairobi to move closer to the playoffs after the penultimate round of Kenya Cup on Saturday.

Menengai Oilers and Nakuru succumbed 43-13 and 33-12 to titleholders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Harlequin at the Den, Ruaraka and RFUEA ground respectively to drop in the league standings.

Mwamba scaled one place to fifth with an improved tally of 38 points as Oilers and Nakuru slumped a place to sixth and seventh with 36 and 33 points respectively.

As it stands, Mwamba have one foot in the playoff with neighbours Menengai Oilers and Nakuru left to battle for the only remaining place in the playoff.

Mwamba will only need a point from their last regular season outing against Nondescripts at the Jamhuri Park Show ground on Saturday.

Nakuru and Oilers will be hosting Western Bulls and Harlequins all in Nakuru respectively. The two Great Rift neighbours will be praying for each other to fault so as to put them through to the playoffs.

Kabras Sugar, who top the vanguard with 70 points and KCB who are second with 69 points, have already secured the first two automatic places in the semi-finals.

Homeboyz, who are third with 64 points after they plummeted Western Bulls 53-6 at the Bullring, Kakamega and fourth-placed Impala with 43 points, have taken the first two places in the playoff leaving Mwamba, Oilers and Nakuru to battle for the remaining two.

Homeboyz will host KCB in their last duel at the RFUEA, Kabras Sugar will be away to Blak Blad at Kenyatta University ground while Impala hope to end the regular season well against relegated Kisumu at the Impala Sports Club.

The winners of the playoffs due March 14 will get to face Kabras Sugar and KCB in the semi-finals planned for March 21 away.

The team that will have stayed ahead of the rest after the regular season besides winning their semi-final duel will get to host the Kenya Cup final on April 4.

Fly-half Brian Mwangi gave Mwamba the lead from a penalty. Winger Alvin Marube would slice through the middle to land a try for Impala on the right side as they led 5-3 at the break.

A penalty from Xavier Kipng'étich stretched Impala’s lead to 8-3 right on resumption but Mwamba would thereafter dominate to pin Impala in their own half virtually the whole session.

That resulted to substitute Martin Oyugi and eighthman Edwin Machanje’s tries where centre Michael Agevi converted one to hand Mwamba the 15-11 with Kipng'étich slotting over a penalty in between.

RESULTS

Mwamba 15 Impala 11

KCB 43, Oilers 13

Quins 33 Nakuru 12

Western Bulls 6 Homeboyz 53

Kabras Sugar 52 Nondies 6