Mwamba land kit sponsor

Mwamba RFC has partnered with international kit supplier Samurai Sportswear who are now their official technical partner for the 2020/21 season.

The deal will see all Mwamba playing and coaching technical wear kits designed and manufactured by Samurai. In addition to replicas, the deal unveils a new range of fans leisurewear and accessories available in all fits, including children’s sizes.

Club president Alvas Onguru thanked the UK-based kit manufacturer for delivering quality kits.

“Working with Samurai is an incredible opportunity for the club to create an amazing identity amongst players, staff and supporters,” he said.

“They are a proven and popular brand amongst teams in the region and around the world, and we’re excited about the quality of products that Terry and his team will be able to offer.”

Samurai chief executive Terry Sands said: “Samurai are honoured to have been chosen once again by Mwamba for this partnership, and we feel privileged to be involved with a club with Mwamba’s playing heritage and history. We look forward to serving both the club professionals and supporters with our matchday, training and leisure kit.”

According to a statement on the club’s website, the kits and an array of fan merchandise will be launched virtually due to the current coronavirus pandemic that has led to the suspension of global sporting activities.