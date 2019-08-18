Mwamba leave it late to clinch Prinsloo 7s title

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Mwamba put up a gallant fight to win the fourth leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens series, the Prinsloo Sevens, after beating Homeboyz 12-7 at Nakuru Athletics club on Sunday.

Mwamba, who won the Kabeberi Sevens in Meru, had Maleck Itendwa to thank after he sunk a sudden death try with both sides locked 7-7 in regulation time.

The match played in a rain-soaked pitch, saw Mwamba take an early lead with Collins Injera scoring the opening try which was converted by Tony Omondi for a slim 7-0 half-time lead.

On resumption, Homeboyz took the game to their opponents and Mwamba's defence cracked. Augustine Lugonzo touched down before Mohammed Omolo converted to level the game.

Barely two minutes into extra time, Itendwa made sure Mwamba lifted the trophy when he broke loose from his markers to bury a try that saw them pocket Sh500,000 while the losers got Sh250,000.

Mwamba crushed Kabras Sugar 19-12 in the quarter-finals and in the semi-finals they beat hosts Nakuru 12-8 in a controversial match that saw the hosts denied what looked like a genuine try.

Homeboyz beat Starthmore Leos 22-14 in the quarters and thumped Menengai Oilers 25-0 in the semis.

Earlier in another quarter-final match, Nakuru overcame Impala Saracens 14-7 while Menengai Oilers beat KCB 14-12.

Nakuru beat Oilers 26 -5 to bag the bronze medal in the third place play-off while KCB - who won the Dala Sevens - clinched fifth place after beating Kabras Sugar 17-10.

Nondies won the Challenge Trophy after thrashing Kenya Harlequin 24-15.

Summarised results

Main Cup

Final- Stanbic Mwamba 12-7 Homeboyz

Bronze- Nakuru 26-5 Oilers

Fifth place winners- KCB17-10 Kabras

Cup semi-finals- Mwamba 12-8 Nakuru, Homeboyz 25-0 Menengai Oilers

Cup quarter-finals- Mwamba 19-12 Kabras, Nakuru 14-7 Impala, Oilers 14-12 KCB, Strathmore Leos 14-22 Homeboyz

Challenge Trophy- Nondies 24-15 Kenya Harlequin

13th place Winners- Western Bulls 21-0 Blak Blad