By AYUMBA AYODI

Mwamba Rugby Club and Menengai Oilers are through to the Kenya Cup semi-finals playoffs due March 14.

Mwamba, who crushed hosts Nondiescripts 55-22 at the Jamhuri Park Showground on Saturday, will meet Impala Saracens at the Impala Sports Club.

Oilers dispatched visiting Kenya Harlequin 39-13 at the Moi Showground, Nakuru. They will now face Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park in the playoff. Former champions Nakuru, who were in the race for the playoffs, were awarded a 28-0 win after relegated Western Bulls failed to show up for their match. The walkover was however not enough to propel Felix Oloo's charges into the playoffs.

The winners of playoffs get to face title holders KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar in the semi-finals planned for March 21.

Kabras Sugar once again finished the regular season at the top with 74 points after they edged out hosts Blak Blad 15-3 at Kenyatta University ground.

Homeboyz and KCB battled to a 22-22 draw at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

That saw KCB finish second with 71 points to seal the automatic place in the semi-finals with Kabras Sugar.

Homeboyz, who wasted a myriad of chances as they dished out several penalties against against KCB, wound third with 66 points.

Impala Saracens were awarded a walkover against Kisumu to finish fourth with 48 points followed by Mwamba (43) and Oilers (48) to wrap up the top six vanguard.

Kabras Sugar will now get to host the Kenya Cup final in Kakamega by virtue of finishing at the top in the regular season. However, that will only be achieved if they will win their semi-final duel.

Kenya Cup final is due April 4.

OKELLO STARS

Man-of-the-match right wing Michael Okello landed a hat-trick of tries as Mwamba Rugby dismantled Nondescripts 55-24 at the Jamhuri Park Showground on Saturday to reach the Kenya Cup playoff.

Mwamba, who needed just one point from the match to storm into the playoffs, managed nine tries and six conversions against Nondies three tries, two conversions and a penalty.

Mwamba's bonus point victory will have them finish fifth with 43 points as the regular season came to an end.

They will now meet Impala Saracens in the playoff for the semi-finals.

Besides Okello, flankers Steven Sikuta and George Omolla scored a try each with second-row Christopher Asira, fullback Ronnie Omondi, outside centre Joel Inzuga and substitute Paul Wahome also touching down a try apiece.

Brian Mwangi and Tony Omondi made three conversions each.

Second row Ronnie Mwenesi, left wing Mark Onyango and prop Ernest Ngong landed a try each with flyhalf Biko Adema making the conversions but all in vain for Nondies.

"We executed and finished well with intensity unlike when we played Impala the previous weekend. I believe we can play much better," said Mwamba coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua.

Mwamba beat Impala 15-11 the previous weekend at the Railway Club to take revenge after they lost in the first leg 26-24 at Impala Sports Club.

RESULTS

Nakuru 28 Western Bulls 0 (walkover)

Menengai Oilers 39 Kenya Harlequins 13

Homeboyz 22 KCB 22

Impala 28 Kisumu 0 (walkover)

Nondescripts 22 Mwamba 55