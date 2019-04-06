By AYUMBA AYODI

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Former champions Nakuru downed hosts Mean Machine 26-12 at the University of Nairobi to storm the Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs on Saturday.

Mitch Ocholla’s Nakuru were joined by Mwamba and Impala Saracens in the play-offs despite having lost their last regular season matches.

Giant killers Menengai Oilers finished their debut Kenya Cup season on a high, stunning visiting Mwamba 34-24 at the Nakuru ASK showground while Impala slumped to a 33-22 loss to leaders Kabras Sugar.

Nondescripts, who at one time topped the league during the season, will rue their missed opportunities as they lost 15-12 to Kenya Harlequin to miss out on the play-offs.

Kabras Sugar wrapped up the regular season at the top with 74 points while defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who chalked a slim 10-3 victory against Homeboyz, wound second with 72 points.

Kabras Sugar and KCB have now claimed the two automatic places in the semi-final.

Quins, who finished third with 53 points will now meet Impala Saracens, who settled sixth with 45 points in the first semi-final play-off. Fourth-placed Nakuru with 46 points will take on Mwamba, who collected points collected 45 points.

Blak Blad from Kenyatta University survived relegation when they humbled Strathmore Leos 24-0, a defeat that saw the Leos relegated for the first time to the KRU Championship.

Strathmore joins Mean Machine, who were also relegated to the KRU Championships.

Former Kenya Cup side Mombasa beat Kisii to only remaining slot in the KRU Championships semi-final play-off.

Mombasa eased through to the play-offs after they beat South Coast Pirates 27-25 in Kwale while Kisii blew up their chances losing to Masinde Muliro University 13-0 in Kakamega.

Mombasa now joins Catholic University, Western Bulls, USIU, Kisumu and Masinde Muliro in the play-offs.

