Nakuru face KCB in Christie Sevens final

Nakuru rallied from behind to beat Impala Saracens 19-14 to reach Christie Sevens final on Sunday at the RFUEA grounds.

Tries from Monate Akwei, Fredrick Odongo and Hannington Wabwire saw Nakuru charge from behind 7-14 at the break and triumph to reach their first final of this year's Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series.

Nakuru are due to meet Series leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who has earlier beaten Mwamba 17-12 to reach their third final this season.

Xavier Kipng'etich converted Ismael Mokaya and Elkeans Musonye's tries as Impala stormed to a 14-0 lead only for Akuei's try that Geoffrey Olindi reduced the deficit for Nakuru before the break.

Nakuru then starved the Gazelles of possession with Odongo and Wabwire completing the assault.

Geoffrey Okwatch, Michael Wanjala and Samuel Asati landed a try each for KCB, who trailed 7-5 at the drinks to triumph and reach the final.

Asati made one conversion for KCB, who enhanced their chances of winning the Series, having gone into Christies at the top with 72 points.

Joel Inzuga and Tony Omondi's tries failed to spur Mwamba to victory. Mwamba went into Christies in second place in the Series with 69 points. They where praying that KCB doesn't win Christie Sevens to give them a chance of winning the Series in the final leg of Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa this coming weekend.

Mwamba eased past Homeboyz 14-0, while KCB stopped Masinde Muliro University 31-10 in the Cup quarterfinals.

Impala beat Nondies 7-5 as Nakuru overwhelmed Menengai Oilers 24-5 to also reach the Cup quarters.