Nakuru keep feet on ground as play-offs race hots up

Two times former champions Nakuru are keeping calm despite stunning Impala Saracens 20-15 to revive their hopes of reaching the Kenya Cup semi-finals play-offs.

The victory saw Nakuru climb one place to sixth with 37 points as Impala slumped two places to seventh and off the semi-finals play-off zone with 35 points.

Nakuru host leaders Kabras Sugar this weekend before meeting Blak Blad and Mean Machine to wrap up their regular season assignment.

Also fighting for a semis play-off spot are fifth placed Mwamba, who defeated Homeboyz 46-19 to climb one place to fifth with 38 points and seventh placed Impala Saracens.

Nondescripts, who are fourth with 41 points despite losing to champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 50-5 have a good chances of making the play-offs.

While Nondies have fixtures against unpredictable Menengai Oilers, Mwamba and Quins, Mwamba will have to beat KCB and Oilers if they hope to reach the play-offs.

It was an inspiring revenge victory for Mitch Ocholla’s Nakuru, who had lost to the Sarries 26-22 in the first leg in Nakuru.

“We are confident of reaching the play-offs for the first time in two seasons considering that we haven’t lost in our last four outings,” said Ocholla. “Kabras thumped us 50-8 in the first leg but we drew lessons from the defeat and we have a plan for them.”

Menengai Oilers forced a 22-22 draw against Kenya Harlequin but while Quins stayed third with 44 points, Oliers stayed off the relegation zone with 22 points. Gibson Weru’s Oilers had stunned Quins 14-8 in the first leg in Nakuru.

Leaders Kabras Sugar and champions KCB chalked up huge victories, crushing Blak Blad and 69-0 and 50-5 at Kakamega showground and KCB Ruaraka Sports respectively.

Kabras Sugar and KCB remain at the top of the table having bolstered their tally to 59 points each though the sugar millers have a better aggregate.

Mwamba’s defeat dented Homeboyz hopes of making the play-offs for the first time in two seasons.