Nakuru ready to stage Victoria Cup showdown

Nakuru Athletics Club is ready to host its first Test rugby match in recent memory when Kenya Simbas clash with Zimbabwe’s Sables in the Victoria Cup return match.

Zimbabwe beat Kenya 30-29 in a closely contested first leg tie at Hartsfield Rugby grounds in Bulawayo last month.

The Zimbabwean were expected to arrive in the country Thursday evening.

“We are ready to host the first ever international match at Nakuru Athletics Club. This is a milestone and dream come true for rugby lovers in Nakuru County. We thank the Kenya Rugby Union for believing in us,” said the event’s director Edward Moseti.

He said it was a great privilege and honour for Nakuru to host such a high profile match.

“We are delighted to host the match and we hope to show we have what it takes to host such a high profile match.”

He thanked Nakuru Top Fry RFC, Menengai Oil refineries for supporting the club host the match.

“With the support of Menengai Oil Refineries, I want to report that the progress as far as organising the match is concerned is moving on well,” said Moseti at Empolos Hotel where both teams and officials will be accommodated.

He urged Nakuru rugby fans to turn out in large numbers to watch the match and give the national team morale support.

