Nakuru sink Impala in Kenya Cup play-offs challenge

Visiting Nakuru stunned Impala Saracens 20-15 while Menengai Oilers forced a 22-22 draw against Kenya Harlequin in Kenya Cup matches on Saturday.

Leaders Kabras Sugar chalked up a massive 69-0 victory against Blak Blad at Kakamega showground while champions KCB crushed poor Nondescripts 50-5 at Ruaraka.

Mwamba dented Homeboyz’s hopes of making the semi-finals play-offs, beating the Deejays 46-19 at Impala Sports Club.

Play-offs-chasing Impala led Nakuru 5-3 at half time with a Tony Odhiambo try. John Mbugua, Gramwell Bunyasi and Brian Maina scored a try each while Geoffrey Ominde made one conversion and a penalty as Nakuru rallied for a crucial win that keeps them in the hunt for a play-off berth.

A sleek Collins Injera, playing at flank, scored a brace in the first half before plundering his hat-trick in the second session to help Mwamba roll out a bonus point seven tries victory against the Deejays.

Centre Billy Odhiambo, who was coming back from injury, centre Patrick Ruhiu, fullback Greg Odhiambo and hooker Salaton Muturi scored Mwamba’s other tries.

Tony Omondi managed four conversions and a penalty to seal the bonus point win for the Black Shirts, who enhanced their chances of reaching the semi-finals play-offs.

Homeboyz managed three tries through prop Abel Matenda, winger Jeff Oluoch and fullback Brian Juma as Elvin Asena made two conversions and a penalty.

It was a sweet revenge for Mwamba, who had lost 22-18 to the Deejays in the first leg.

The victory saw Mwamba tentatively scale one place to fifth as Impala Saracens slumped to seventh position.

The top two teams at the end of the regular season will gain automatic slots in the semi-finals while the next four go through the play-offs.

