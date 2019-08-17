Nakuru storm Prinsloo quarters unbeaten

Strathmore Leos launched the campaign on a superb note when they beat Nondies 15-0 as Impala Saracens also edged out the White Shirts 21-10

Strathmore take on Homeboyz while Menengai Oilers confront Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), the winners of Kakamega and Dala Sevens

Notably, it’s the first time Kabras Sugar are reaching the Cup quarters this season

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Hosts Nakuru stunned defending champions Homeboyz 14-12 in a Pool 'D' decider but both sides qualified for the main Cup quarter-finals of the Prinsloo Sevens at the Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

Nakuru, the 2015 champions, finished day one flawless crushing Kenya Harlequin 27-5 before stopping Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 19-12. They would then pip Homeboyz to top the Pool.

Homeboyz started their Prinsloo Sevens title defence soundly, beating Blak Blad 48-0 before stopping Kenya Harlequin 34-5.

Four-time champions Mwamba, 2009 champions Strathmore and Gibson Weru’s Oilers emerged from their respective pools unscathed to reach the main Cup quarters alongside Kabras Sugar.

Notably, it’s the first time Kabras Sugar are reaching the Cup quarters this season.

Nakuru face Impala Saracens while Mwamba, the Kabeberi Sevens champions, meet Kabras Sugar in the main Cup quarters. Also, Strathmore take on Homeboyz while Menengai Oilers confront Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), the winners of Kakamega and Dala Sevens.

Mwamba stopped KCB 19-12 moments after clipping Northern Suburbs 22-12. They claimed Pool 'A' with a resounding 36-0 victory against Mombasa as KCB finished second after beating Northern Suburbs and Mombasa 24-7 and 29-5 respectively.

Geoffrey Olouch opened the scores for Homeboyz against Harlequin with a try as Collins Shikuli sprinted past the Harlequin defence to score their second try. Alvin Otieno touched down again for Homeboyz before Jasper Ochieng’s try for Harlequin.

Charles Omondi made a brilliant run on the touchline and evaded two harsh tackles to score a try near the post as Mohammed Amolo added the extras before Augustine Lugonzo hammered the last nail into Harlequin coffin with the final try.

Strathmore Leos launched the campaign on a superb note when they beat Nondies 15-0 as Impala Saracens also edged out the White Shirts 21-10. The Leos booked a quarter final slot after slaying Western Bulls 15-7.

Western Bulls gored Impala Saracens 12-10 but faltered to go down 29-12 at the hands of Nondies.

Menengai Oilers crashed Kabras Sugar 21- 19 before stinging Egerton Wasps 24- 0. Oilers wrapped up the day with an emphatic 37-10 win over Masinde Muliro University to book a quarter final berth.

Main Cup quarter-final pairing

Nakuru v Impala Saracens

Mwamba v Kabras Sugar

Strathmore v Homeboyz