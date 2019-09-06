Who will stop title-chasing KCB?

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank are a heartbeat away from clinching the 2019 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series title.

The bankers only need a fifth-place finish in the final leg of national circuit, the Driftwood Sevens, this weekend to recapture the Kenya title they last won in 2014.

What put KCB in the prime position for the Series title was their Christie Sevens triumph last weekend where they beat Nakuru 12-7 in the final for a season hat-trick of titles.

The bankers, who are also the Kenya Cup champions, edged out Homeboyz 21-12 to lift the inaugural Kakamega Sevens title before winning the Dala Sevens crown after beating Menengai Oilers 30-5 in the final.

Mwamba, the winners of Kabeberi and Prinsloo Sevens, and defending champions Homeboyz, have an outside chance of winning the Series this season.

However, each must go all the way to win the Driftwood hoping that KCB doesn’t go past the fifth place semi-finals.

Related Stories National Sevens Rugby Series standings

Advertisement

Whether that is possible is left to be known considering that the worst KCB has done this season is a fifth-place finish at Prinsloo where they harvested 13 points.

KCB lead the series standing with a 10-point advantage over the chasing pack. They have 94 points, Mwamba are second on 84 while Homeboyz are third on 83.

The leg winners get 22 points while the second placed team collects 19 points. Third place guarantees 17 points and fourth place 15. Fifth placed finishers will get 13 points.

If Mwamba win the Driftwood with KCB losing at the fifth place final, then they will all tie on 106 points and the team with superior points aggregate gets to lift the Kenya title.

EASY PASSAGE

KCB have a relatively easy passage to the Cup quarter-finals.

They launch Mombasa campaign against newcomers Administration Police at 9am before meeting Harlequin at 12.10pm in their Pool “A” encounters.

The bankers will end the day with a date against tricky Masinde Muliro University at 3pm.

The varsity lads are expected to give KCB their toughest test of the day, having reached all the Cup quarter-finals this season save for Prinsloo Sevens.

Struggling giants Quins have not made any Cup quarter-final appearance but can’t be underrated.

KCB head coach Dennis 'Ironman' Mwanja will once again rely on Vincent Onyala, who was named the best player in Kakamega and Dala Sevens and Christie Sevens star Levi Amunga.

“We are not going for mathematics here since I have the experience to win the fourth title of the season to recapture the Series title,” warned Mwanja.

Mwamba’s toughest hurdle in Pool “D” will likely be Homeboyz, who are yet to win a leg and will be keen to finish with some silverware. Kabras Sugar and Mean Machine have been off this season.

“There is hope till the end and we shall play our part and the rest will take care of itself,” said Mwamba coach Louis Kisia.

Mwamba will be without key player Michael Agevi.

Pool A: KCB, Masinde Muliro, Harlequin, Administration Police

Pool B: Nakuru, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad, Mombasa

Pool C: Impala Saracens, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos, Northern Suburbs