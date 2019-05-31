New Kenya Simbas coach eyes 2023 World Cup

By BRIAN YONGA

Newly appointed Kenya 15s rugby coach Paul Odera wants to create a new culture that will help the team qualify for the 2023 World Cup in France.

Odera, popular called “Paul O”, who led Kenya Under 20 side in qualifying for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy slated for Brazil next month, said he wants to change the thinking of the team, which had a disappointing 2018 season after missing out on qualification for this year’s World Cup.

“I will work closely with Kenya Cup coaches to see that we select quality players from the league.

“I will start by meeting the selectors who were there last year as we monitor the Kenya Cup matches,” Odera said.

Odera replaces New Zealander Ian Snook, who alongside his deputy and fellow country man, Murray Roulston, were fired in January this year after they failed to spur the team to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

According to a statement by the Kenya Rugby Union on Thursday, Odera’s technical bench will comprise Jimmy Mnene (team manager), Ben Mahinda (team physiotherapist), Edwin Boit (team analyst), Michael Owino (strength and conditioning coach) and Albertus Van Buuren (backs coach).

Odera believes his success with the junior side, popularly known as Chipu, will spur him to great things with Kenya Simbas including a World Cup appearance.

“Missing out on the World Cup was painful, but we gave it our all even in the Repechage. Kenyans demand a lot from their national teams and it will be our work to ensure that we deliver the results they want,” Odera told Nation Sport on Thursday.

‘Change of mindset’

“Players will need to have a change of mindset if they want to succeed and bring glory to the country,” he added.

Snook’s predecessor, South African Jerome Paawater also almost guided the Simbas to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. The team failed to qualify on superior aggregate.

With the cancellation of the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, Simbas do not have many fixtures.

Odera’s immediate task will be to prepare the team for the Elgon Cup against Uganda on June 22 in Kisumu and the return leg on July 13 in Kampala.