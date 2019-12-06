alexa No respite for Kenya 7s in Dubai - Daily Nation
No respite for Kenya 7s in Dubai

Friday December 6 2019

France's Remi Siega (left) is tackled by Kenya's Vincent Onyala as Jacob Ojee and Michael Wanjala (right) close in during their World Rugby Sevens Series match against Kenya at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on January 26, 2019. PHOTO | MICHAEL BRADLEY |

In Summary

  • Kenya’s quest to win a match failed when they lost to Spain 22-19, hours after they had gone down England 12-5 to finish last in Pool “D”
  • Tries from Johnstone Olindi, Nelson Oyoo and Jacob Ojee failed to spur Kenya, who led 14-12 at the break
  • This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has adopted a new format where those finishing first and second in the pools proceed to Cup quarter-finals
Kenya face Scotland in the 13th place play-off of Dubai Sevens on Saturday at 12:52pm at The Sevens Stadium.

Kenya’s quest to win a match failed when they lost to Spain 22-19, hours after they had gone down England 12-5 to finish last in Pool “D”.

Tries from Johnstone Olindi, Nelson Oyoo and Jacob Ojee failed to spur Kenya, who led 14-12 at the break. Pol Pla, Inaki Mateu, Pablo Fontes and Ignacio Rodriguez-Guerra landed a try each to hand Spain victory but it was all in vain as they also had dropped to play Ireland in the play-off for 11th place.

This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has adopted a new format where those finishing first and second in the pools proceed to Cup quarter-finals with the rest being paired in classification matches depending on their performances.

Pool “D” winners South Africa, who beat England 19-14, face Argentina while England take on France in the Cup quarters. New Zealand play USA while Australia is up against Samoa in other Cup quarters showdown.

