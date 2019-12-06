No respite for Kenya 7s in Dubai

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya face Scotland in the 13th place play-off of Dubai Sevens on Saturday at 12:52pm at The Sevens Stadium.

Kenya’s quest to win a match failed when they lost to Spain 22-19, hours after they had gone down England 12-5 to finish last in Pool “D”.

Tries from Johnstone Olindi, Nelson Oyoo and Jacob Ojee failed to spur Kenya, who led 14-12 at the break. Pol Pla, Inaki Mateu, Pablo Fontes and Ignacio Rodriguez-Guerra landed a try each to hand Spain victory but it was all in vain as they also had dropped to play Ireland in the play-off for 11th place.

This year’s World Rugby Sevens Series has adopted a new format where those finishing first and second in the pools proceed to Cup quarter-finals with the rest being paired in classification matches depending on their performances.