Oilers eye Quins' scalp in Impala Floodlit semis

Menengai Oilers can dare dream of winning their maiden major 15s silverware as they lay in wait for Kenya Harlequin in the Impala Floodlit semi-final on Saturday.

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will take on Homeboyz in the other semi-final of the evening.

Oilers might have stunned seven-time champion Impala Saracens 26-23 to storm the semis on Saturday, but head coach Gibson Weru has called on his charges to stay focused and aim for good results.

Weru also warned his players not to count on their performance against Quins in the previous Kenya Cup season. Oilers stunned Quins 14-8 in Nakuru before forcing a 22-22 draw in the return leg in Nairobi.

HARD-EARNED VICTORY

Oilers and Impala Saracens had battled to 23-23 stalemate in regulation time before Austin Sikutwa curled over the decisive penalty in extra time to send Oilers to the semi-finals.

Not only did Sikutwa claim the winner, but also scored all the points for Oilers; seven penalties and a try, a victory that completed the semi-final match-up. “Quins is an experienced side but we have to be efficient in all our executions,” said Weru, who downplayed their last season’s Kenya Cup outing results.

“This is a different competition and season but we are well prepared,” said Weru.

It was not the kind of reception Impala Saracens’ new head coach Mitch Ocholla wanted as his team capitulated against Oilers handled by former 15s and sevens international Weru.

Unlike Ocholla, Dominique Habimana tossed to a hard-earned victory on return to Quins as head coach. Quins had to dig deep before dispatching Nakuru 19-14.