Oilers slide into Impala Floodlit final

Surprise package Menengai Oilers will face defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the Impala Floodlit final next weekend.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers upheld their fairy-tale run when they scored three converted tries and three penalties to stun former three-time champions Kenya Harlequin 30-21 in a thrilling semi-final on Saturday night.

KCB are on course for their eighth cup success after they thumped Homeboyz 38-14 after leading 35-7 at the break in the other semi-final.

A penalty try that followed flanker Rogers Audi and eighthman Aziz Annan’s tries were enough for Oilers to halt Quins' charge for their first Impala Floodlit title since 1998. But not before outside centre Austin Sikutwa added all the extras for Oilers.

All was in vain for Quins despite a try by outside centre David Ambunya, penalty try and three penalties by fullback Lyle Asiligwa. Quins trailed 13-9 at the break.

Fly-half Stephen Osumba converted prop Oscar Salano’s brace of tries in addition to eighthman Rocky Aguko, flanker Steve Wamai and inside centre Brian Omondi’s tries to take the lead 35-7 at the break.

KCB could only manage a penalty in the second half through Osumba as winger Leonard Mugaisi scored Homeboyz's try after fullback Michael Wanjala had landed in the previous half.

"We were dominant in set pieces and open play. We carried the ball well and controlled the tempo to get the points but we must really work on our defence and our concentration if we are to stop KCB,"said Weru. "It will be a tough final but it's always good to gauge ourselves against the champions."

Quins coach Dominque Habimana hailed Oilers for their fantastic display that tested his new structures at Quins. “We had a good defence but our attack proved blunt having visited Oilers 22 area many times,” said Habimana.