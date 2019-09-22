Organisers revise Safari Sevens ticket prices

By AYUMBA AYODI

Entry fees for this year’s Safari Sevens slated from October 18 to 20 at RFUEA grounds have been slashed in a bid to lure more fans to the event.

The organising committee chairman Thomas Opiyo Saturday disclosed that regular advance tickets will go for Sh600 down from Sh1,200 but tickets purchased at the gate will cost Sh1,000 daily.

Opiyo said advance VIP tickets will be sold at Sh1,200 down from Sh2,000 but those buying at the gate will part with Sh1,500 down from Sh2,500 last year.

Opiyo noted that entry on October 18 that mainly features schools and women’s competitions will be free. Advance tickets can be bought at mtickets.com.

Already, 14 teams have already confirmed participation in this year’s edition including South Africa and Spain, who are World Rugby Sevens Series core sides and defending champions Samurai International.

Other National sides that have confirmed their participation are Kenya Sevens side Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Zambia, Russia Academy and Kenya Morans. The Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit Champions KCB will also feature.

Other high quality teams participating include Western Province and Blue Bulls from South Africa. French and Russian Sevens Series champions Seventise Rugby and Narvskaya Zastava have confirmed their participation. The other regular International Invitational side, Red Wailers are also making a welcome return.

The tournament will be known as the Tusker Safari Sevens after Kenya Breweries Limited pumped in Sh10 million in sponsorship.