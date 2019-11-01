Quins plot KCB downfall in Kenya Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Harlequin are out to stop defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) while Mwamba seek Kabras Sugar’s scalp as Kenya Cup enters day two at various grounds across the country.

Quins will be hoping to bounce back from their last weekend’s 26-13 defeat at the hands of Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park while the bankers are out to roll out something better away from their previous 48-11 win against Western Bulls last weekend.

They might have beaten Mwamba twice in the regular season and the Cup semi-final last season, but Kabras Sugar are leaving nothing to chance.

Kabras are riding on their comprehensive 89-0 victory over Kisumu last weekend while Mwamba got their campaign to a swift start, piping Blak Blad 34-27 at their Kenyatta University backyard.

NAKURU HOST HOMEBOYZ

Impala Saracens, who claimed an inspiring 26-14 victory against Nondies last weekend, face Blak Blad at the Impala Sports Club as limping Nakuru prepare to host Homeboyz at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Impala will be buoyed by their 26-14 victory over Nondies with Blak Blad hoping to sprout out from the ashes.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers, who caused major upsets last season, stunning the likes of Quins, Blak Blad, Machine and Nondies, are out to uphold the killer instincts against Westerns Bulls at the Bullring, Kakamega.

Oilers launched their campaign in style last weekend, stunning Nakuru 31-5 and Western Bulls must produce a show stopper if they hope to stop Oilers.

Nondies hope to get their first points from Kisumu at Mamboleo Showground.

Quins coach Dominique Habimana has brought in fly-half Eden Agero and backrow Herman Humwa to steady ship against the bankers who have made eight changes.

“Quins have struggled the last few seasons against KCB but we have tried to do some analysis on them and hope for a win,” said Habimana.

George Asin, Steve Wamai, Felix Wanjala, Stephen Osumba, Collins Wanjala, Elphas Adunga, George Maranga and Darwin Mukidza who played against Western Bulls have been replaced by Griffin Musila, Davis Chenge, Samuel Asati, Shaban Ahmed, Mike Kimwele, Brian Omondi, Peter Kilonzo and Isaac Njoroge.

FIXTURES

Kenya Cup

Quins v KCB (RFUEA)

Nakuru v Homeboyz (Nakuru Athletic)

Western Bulls v Menengai Oilers (Bullring, Kakamega)

Mwamba v Kabras Sugar (Railway)

Impala v Blak Blad (Impala)