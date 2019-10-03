Rugby World Cup boldly goes to International Space Station

By AFP

TOKYO

The Rugby World Cup will have its first extra-terrestrial broadcast when South Africa's game against Italy is beamed to the International Space Station - 408 kilometres (253 miles) above Japan, organisers said on Thursday.

Governing body World Rugby is providing a special feed of Friday's game for Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, a big rugby fan who this week took charge of the space station.

"Rugby is a fantastic game that celebrates friendship and teamwork," the European Space Agency astronaut said in a statement.

"Just like you have to work together to achieve a try, we on board the International Space Station have to collaborate with a team of astronauts and ground personnel from all over the world in order to achieve our objective, our 'try', which is space exploration, technology and science."

The match is vital for both sides, with Italy top of Pool B and South Africa unable to afford any slip-ups if they want to reach the quarter-finals.

