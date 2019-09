Rugby World Cup records

By AFP

More by this Author

TOKYO, JAPAN

Records at the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Japan next week:

Most titles won: New Zealand - three (1987, 2011, 2015)

Most points by a team in a match: 145, New Zealand 145 Japan 17 (1995)

Biggest winning margin: 142, Australia 142 Namibia 0 (2003)

Most tries in a match: 22, Australia 142 Namibia 0 (2003)

Advertisement

Most individual points in a match: 45, Simon Culhane (New Zealand 145 Japan 17, 1995)

Most overall points: 277, Jonny Wilkinson (England - 199, 2003, 2007, 2011)

Most points in one tournament: 126, Grant Fox (New Zealand 1987)

Most overall tries: 15, Jonah Lomu (New Zealand 1995, 1999), Bryan Habana (South Africa 2007, 2011, 2015)

Most tries in a match: 6, Marc Ellis (New Zealand v Japan 1995)

Most tries in one tournament: 8, Bryan Habana (South Africa 2007), Jonah Lomu (New Zealand 1999), Julian Savea (New Zealand 2015)

Most overall penalties: 58, Jonny Wilkinson (England)

Most penalties in a match: 8, Matt Burke (Australia v South Africa 1999), Gavin Hastings (Scotland v Tonga 1995), Thierry Lacroix (France v Ireland 1995), Gonzalo Quesada (Argentina v Samoa 1999)

Most penalties in one tournament: 31, Gonzalo Quesada (Argentina 1999)

Most overall conversions: 58, Dan Carter (New Zealand)

Most overall drop-goals: 14, Jonny Wilkinson (England 1999-2011)

Most drop-goals in one tournament: 8, Jonny Wilkinson (England 2003)

Most drop-goals in a match: 5, Jannie de Beer (South Africa v England 1999)

Most tackles: 225, Richie McCaw (New Zealand 2003-15)

Most appearances: 22, Jason Leonard (England 1991-2003), Richie McCaw (New Zealand 2003-15)

Oldest player to appear in a World Cup match: Diego Ormaechea, Uruguay - aged 40 years, 26 days (v South Africa 1999)

Oldest player to appear in a World Cup Final: Brad Thorn, New Zealand - aged 36 years, 262 days (v France 2011)

Youngest player to appear in a World Cup match: Vasil Lobzhanidze, Georgia - aged 18 years, 340 days (v Tonga 2015)

Youngest player to appear in a World Cup Final: Jonah Lomu, New Zealand - aged 20 years, 43 days (v South Africa 1995)

Youngest player to win a World Cup Final: Francois Steyn, South Africa - aged 20 years, 159 days (v England 2007)

Highest attendance: 89,867 - Ireland v Romania, 2015 at Wembley Stadium, London

Most overall points scored: 2,302, New Zealand

Most overall tries scored: 311, New Zealand

Most overall penalties scored: 135, France

Most overall conversions scored: 226, New Zealand