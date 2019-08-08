Rugby players found guilty of gang-rape

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Rugby players Alex Mahaga Olaba and Lawrence Frank Wanyama were on Thursday found guilty of gang-raping a musician.

The woman accused the Kenya Harlequin players of raping her overnight on her birthday, February 10, 2018 at Seefa Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi.

She got pregnant after the ordeal and alleged that one of her attackers had threatened to sue her if she went public with the matter.

Olaba and Wanyama will be sentenced on Friday.

In July, Nairobi Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku issued a warrant for Mahaga's arrest following an application by the prosecution after he skipped court for the second time.

At that time, the case had been pushed by a day after his lawyer said he had been caught up in a traffic jam.

On the next day, however, the lawyer said his client had been on the way to court, but he still did not show up, forcing issuance of the warrant.

Mahaga and Wanyama had been released on Sh500,000 cash bail each after denying the charge.