Ruthless Kabras maintain Kenya Cup lead

Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin were the only movers as leaders Kabras Sugar, defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Homeboyz upheld their top three positions in Kenya Cup at the weekend.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers claimed their sixth victory when they stunned visiting Mwamba 30-14 at the Moi Showground, Nakuru, a feat that saw them climb one place to fifth with 29 points.

Quins, who have been flirting with relegation, trounced touring Kisumu 45-15 at RFUEA ground to scale one place to ninth with 13 points. It was Quins’ third win of the season and it placed them two places above relegation.

Kabras Sugar proved ruthless at the floor of the Great Rift, crushing hosts Nakuru 38-0 to maintain their lead atop of the standings with 45 points, one better than second-placed KCB who embarrassed visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 81-10 at the Den, Ruaraka.

Kabras and KCB have nine wins and a loss each but the Western Kenya side enjoys a bonus point atop the standings at the contest reached day 10.

The defeat saw Nakuru drop one place to sixth with 25 points. The Great rift side is now one place above the semi-final play-off cut while Blak Blad stayed 11th and in relegation zone.

Homeboyz turned on style to thump touring Impala Saracens 32-22 at Jamhuri Park Showground to stay third in the log with 39 points from eight wins and two losses. The Sarries stayed fourth with 30 points despite the loss to the deejays.

Mwamba too stayed seventh and a place below the semi-finals play-offs with 24 points. Kulabu are four clear of eighth-placed Nondescripts (21 points), who downed hosts Western Bulls 41-10 at the Bullring, Kakamega.

Western Bulls are just a place above relegation with 13 points while relegation-bound Blak Blad and Kisumu, who have a win apiece, occupy the two bottom places with eight and five points each respectively.

Meanwhile, Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMust) maintained their push for home semi-final qualification in the KRU Championship.

Leos and Masinde Muliro breached the 30-point barrier in fixtures against their opponents on Saturday.

Run-away leaders Strathmore Leos subjected visiting Egerton Wasps to a 36-7 defeat in Madaraka to stretch their lead to 48 points drawn from a faultless 10 outings. They are eight clear of Masinde Muliro, who won on the road, defeating Mombasa 33-3 at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Third-placed Mean Machine took their points tally to 31 after stopping Eldoret 33-12 at the University of Nairobi while Northern Suburbs fairy-tale run continued as the 25-16 win over the University of Eldoret Trojans returned them to fourth place on the log with 24 points.

KENYA CUP RESULTS

Menengai Oilers 30-14 Mwamba

KCB 81-14 Blak Blad

Homeboyz 32-22 Impala Saracens

Harlequins 45-15 Kisumu

Western Bulls 10-41Nondies