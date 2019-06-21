Folau crowdfunds to pay legal bills over anti-gay comments

SYDNEY

Money was flowing in Friday for rugby star Israel Folau after he launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay his legal fees in a battle with Rugby Australia over his sacking for homophobic comments.

Folau, a devout Christian, was fired last month after a Rugby Australia tribunal found him guilty of "high-level" misconduct for posting on social media that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

He has since taken the divisive issue to Australia's employment watchdog the Fair Work Commission, asserting that he simply posted a message from the Bible.

His case reportedly involves claims of breach of contract and unlawful termination under the Fair Work Act, which protects employees from being sacked because of their religion.

But taking on Rugby Australia in the courts will not be cheap and the 30-year-old is asking supporters for help to raise Aus$3 million (US$2 million, Sh200 million).

"I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW," he said in a message on the GoFundMe site Friday.

"In response, Rugby Australia have already said that they will 'divert significant resources' to fight me in court.

"I would be very grateful for your support. I have the fight of my life on my hands and every little bit will help," he added.

So far, more than 2,300 people have pledged over Aus$215,000 (Sh15 million).

Folau revealed he had already spent Aus$100,000 of his own money dealing with the issue and suggested the case could take years to resolve if it ends up in the High Court.

"The money I am asking for is solely to fund the rest of my action in court," he said.

The fullback, Super Rugby's most prolific try scorer, was on a four-year contract worth more than Aus$1.0 million annually when he was sacked.

Earlier this month, the Sydney Morning Herald said he was seeking Aus$10 million in his claim, including lost sponsorship and marketing opportunities, a sum it said could bankrupt Rugby Australia if they lose the case.