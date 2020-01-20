Safari Sevens dates announced

By AYUMBA AYODI

This year’s Safari Sevens will take place from October 23 to 25 at RFUEA grounds, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) announced on Monday.

Kenya’s second side, Morans stunned South Africa 19-14 to win last year’s edition held between October 18 to 20.

It will mark the third year the event is taking place at the venue after having traversed the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 2011.

The Organising Committee chairman Thomas Opiyo said they look forward to an improved tournament having invited some of the top sides in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

“We have once again invited South Africa, Fiji, United States and Ireland,” said Opiyo, adding that they have started preparations much earlier this time around so as to attract quality teams and sponsorship.

Opiyo said a committee will be set up in the first week of February to negotiate with sponsors and some of the top World Rugby Series sides.

“Last year, we started late in May but this time around we are on time and we hope sponsorship will double and more quality sides coming,” said Opiyo.

Opiyo disclosed that they raised over Sh35 million in cash and kind from sponsorship last year what with Sh3.3 million being realised in gate collection.

“Our main Kenya Breweries through their flagship Tusker gave Sh20 million in cash, besides managing the media activation and Safari Village,” explained Opiyo, adding that they will be more ambitious this time around in search of sponsorship.

Meanwhile, with five rounds of action left heading into the playoffs, Strathmore Leos look unstoppable in their quest for a quick return to the Kenya Cup next season.

The Madaraka-based varsity students have won all 11 of their outings, the latest result being a 36-17 win away to Eldoret RFC on Saturday.

The Leos, who were relegated after the 2018/2019 season after 11 years in the top flight league, have 53 points, a massive eight clear of second-placed Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The two teams are assured of a home semi-final berth during the playoffs.

MMUST kept up their push for the second home semi-final berth with a 25-8 home win over Catholic Monks, a result that took them to 45 points coming from 10 wins and just the solitary defeat to Strathmore.